Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

“I found the front door open, what’s going on?”

Janine Watson
by
14th Nov 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only
The hearing of evidence in the NSW Supreme Court murder trial of John Wallace Edwards today wound up in the Coffs Harbour Courthouse. Closing addresses will follow tomorrow.
The hearing of evidence in the NSW Supreme Court murder trial of John Wallace Edwards today wound up in the Coffs Harbour Courthouse. Closing addresses will follow tomorrow.

EVIDENCE has today drawn to a close in the Supreme Court trial of John Wallace Edwards, who stands accused of murdering his estranged wife Sharon Edwards.

Closing addresses in the trial will be made on Friday at the Coffs Harbour Courthouse where the matter is being heard before Justice Robert Hulme.

Justice Hulme addressed the jury in preparation for tomorrow's proceedings saying the Crown case has now concluded.

"There is no defence case and there doesn't have to be; for the fundamental reason they don't have to prove anything and it's the Crown that must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, Mr Edwards doesn't have to prove a thing," Justice Holme said.

"There is a fair bit of evidence to go through. 

"Keep an open mind until you've heard all of submissions and my summing up. 

"We're reaching a critical stage and remember to confine your discussions among yourselves and within the jury room."

Earlier in the day leading investigator Senior Sergeant Scott Douglas resumed his evidence from Monday after the court had been adjourned for the previous two days due to bushfires in the region.

He detailed the painstaking investigations into the Coutts Crossing primary school teacher's disappearance.

She was last seen alive on Saturday March 14, 2015 after a night out with friends, including boyfriend William "Billy" Mills, at the Good Intent Hotel in South Grafton. 

Her body has never been found.

Mr Edwards has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Crown witness Sgt Scott detailed Sharon's bank transactions and phone records in the months leading up to her disappearance.

The court heard that the last transaction made using her every day access card was a purchase at the Chinese restaurant at the Good Intent Hotel on the evening of March 14. 

Phone records presented to the court have shown the last ping from her mobile phone was detected in the vicinity of Woodford Island north of Grafton around 4.20am on the Sunday morning after she was last seen alive; with previous pings suggesting it had been moving in a northerly direction from Grafton prior to that.

The phone records of the accused were also presented to the court showing he sent several texts and attempted to call his wife from the early hours of Sunday morning through to the following Monday afternoon.

On Sunday evening around 8pm he sent a text to Sharon's mobile phone saying: "Have you still got the shits with me? I've been ringing all day.  Ring me I am getting tired of calling.  I will be there tomorrow to mow".

The court was told he sent another text the next day saying: "I found the front door open, what's going on?"

Late in the afternoon an Optus expert was called to clarify further details about call back functions on the network. 

More Stories

Show More
coffs harbour coutts crossing grafton john edwards murder trial sharon edwards supreme court
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        premium_icon GALLERY: Miraculous escape from 20m wall of flames

        News STANDING on the roof of the Nana Glen house he built 30 years ago, John Malcolm heard what sounded like a freight train before facing a 20m wall of flames

        Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        premium_icon Glenreagh man caught driving with loaded gun

        Crime Man disqualified from driving until 2047 and on bail when stopped

        Heavy smoke causes flight delays at Coffs airport

        premium_icon Heavy smoke causes flight delays at Coffs airport

        News Flying today? Here's the info on the expected delays.

        Climate change a ‘key public health issue’ says local GP

        premium_icon Climate change a ‘key public health issue’ says local GP

        News ‘People want to see clear leadership and clear decisive action.'