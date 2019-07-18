‘I feel targeted’: Man sells house over x-rated activity

THE owner of a Gold Coast swingers party house says he has been forced to move due to Gold Coast City Council action against his invite-only sex romps.

The host said he received a letter from council last week warning him he would have to apply for a change-of-use permit or face fines of up to $3000.

He denied angry neighbours were responsible for the crackdown because he said they attended the swanky parties in his Hope Island mansion.

The homeowner plans to sell his five-bedroom home and set up a swingers den on acreage elsewhere on the Gold Coast.

"My initial reaction was this is now touching on to my own civil rights - you can't have sex in your own house?" said the home owner, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"It is not like it is a public free for all. I know who is coming.

"They say I am operating a club but it could be defined as anything. The Gold Coast Council are party poopers, plain and simple.

"I feel a bit targeted. I own this home. What I am doing in my own four walls shouldn't bother anyone."

The media room inside the swanky Hope Island mansion. Picture: Mike Batterham.



The Bulletin was given a tour of the home in April after complaints about a 77-person leather and lace sex party.

Guests were asked to pay a donation of $50 per couple and $70 for a single guy to cover food, drinks, condoms, lubricants and cleaners the next day. Entry for single girls was free.

Inside the mansion, each bedroom, or "play area", came with lubricants, tissues and a bowl of condoms.

Each room was a little different. Some had multiple beds, another with costumes. One was equipped with a professional massage table. A Twister mat was in the large lounge room, fastened to the floor with tape.

When asked at the time if it would intervene, the council said it "did not regulate activities of this nature".

A Twister mat inside the house. Picture: Mike Batterham.



Last week's letter from GCCC accuses the man of operating a club without development approval, in a low-density residential zone.

Council defines a club as a"premises used by persons associated for social, literary, political, sporting, athletic or other similar purposes for social interaction or entertainment".

A spokeswoman for the GCCC said the man's home was in a cul-de-sac and within the low-density residential zone.

"Pursuant to City Plan, a proposal for a club is impact assessable in the low-density residential zone and requires a planning application to council," the spokeswoman said.

"Council would intervene in matters where a development offence is occurring."

Items used in the swingers parties. Picture: Mike Batterham.

One of the mansion’s bedrooms. Picture: Mike Batterham.



However, the host, who previously said Australia was living in the dark ages, argued he had been targeted because of the sexual nature of his parties, and they were no different to knitting or card game gatherings.

The 49-year-old man said he did not believe the community had problems with his themed "get-togethers" either, as they often participate.

"Council doesn't seem to want anything to run unless they get a cut. What about Bible studies or book clubs? Aren't they a club?

"I am selling the house and moving away because I am sick of this crap."

The mansion, dubbed Pleasure 8 online, is not the only private swingers venue to host invite-only events on the Gold Coast.

At least eight other swinger events have been advertised online at private premises and Airbnb homes in the past month.