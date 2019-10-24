Ahmad Al-Rashid spent almost two months travelling to the UK from Syria. Picture: BBC News

The shocking discovery of 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in the UK has prompted a man to recount his own "horrendous" journey wedged in a truck with frozen meat.

Memories flooded back for the man who once made the harrowing journey himself over 55 days.

"I can feel what they have been through," Syrian Ahmad Al-Rashid said on Twitter, after police announced the find in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"I can hear them screaming to death because I was there.

"I can feel them clinging onto life but in vain."

To recap: my journey was a horrendous one but it had a safe and happy ending. I’m extremely lucky because I’m alive and work my family and little angels. My heart goes out to those who lost their lives en route. Be kind, be the voices of the voiceless. Be a human being https://t.co/YzTFuEfzik — Ahmad Al-Rashid (@jackahmed12) October 23, 2019

Mr Al-Rashid featured in the BBC Two documentary series, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe, filmed on cameras in 2015 by people who smuggled themselves into the UK and elsewhere.

"I feel very fortunate and lucky because I survived it," he tweeted.

"Others were less lucky and they lost their lives en route."

He said the latest casualties made him recall his experience of being "stuck nearly to death" in trucks, tankers and freezers with chicken and other meat.

Ahmad Al-Rashid. Picture: BBC

Emergency services were called to the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays in Essex, east of London, after the grisly discovery about 1.40am on Wednesday.

Mo Robinson, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The first thing that came to mind when I read the headline was to think about their families, their loved ones," Mr Al-Rashid, a refugee from Aleppo, told Channel 4 News on Wednesday.

"It's a tragic, tragic incident.

"In fact, I was in the back (of) a couple of these refrigerator lorries back in 2015 and in one of the incidents I was kept there for two hours and we started, we couldn't breathe anymore and it was freezing cold.

"So we started to knock and knock and knock, then the smuggler came and he let us out.

"I can relate to this horrendous experience because most of the time, you would see death with your own eyes."

Aerial view of the truck located in an industrial estate in Essex. Picture: RT UK News

The documentary tracked Mr Al-Rashid including his arrival at the port of Calais, in northern France, where he first saw the English Channel for the last leg of his journey.

"I might be taking one of these ferries and be heading to the UK," he said with a broad grin.

"The horizon, the mirage - it's England. So close. I can't wait, I can't wait to get there.

"Now I need to go and walk through the city to see if somebody is willing … to help me.

"And by someone I mean some human traffickers, some smugglers, because this is the only way to get out of here."

‘Look, look,’ Mr Al-Rashid said as he spotted the port. Picture: BBC News

On Wednesday, Mr Al-Rashid told BBC News he had been "at the mercy" of the smugglers and the trucks were locked from the outside.

"It was an issue, or a matter, of death or life for me," he said.

"If I go back to that situation at that exact time, the bombing and the shelling (in Syria) and the desperation, I think I would still do it."

Mr Al-Rashid travelled in the back of this truck in 2015. Picture: BBC

Essex Police said the container in which the bodies were found is believed to have travelled from Zeebrugge in Belgium into Purfleet in England, leaving the port 35 minutes beforehand.

The truck is believed to have originated from Northern Ireland.

Investigators are working to identify the 39 bodies and gather "vital intelligence" about them.

He filmed his journey from Syria in 2015. Picture: BBC

Refugee Ahmad Al-Rashid. Picture: Facebook