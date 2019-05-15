Hyundai electric supercar that can do 0-100kmh in 1.9sec

Hyundai’s Genesis Essentia concept may go into production as an electric sports car.

HYUNDAI has revealed plans to build an electric sports car in the near future, linking with Croatia's Rimac to develop a high-performance machine.

While Rimac is not a household name, the Croatian startup is famous for extraordinarily powerful electric cars, including one Richard Hammond crashed while filming for The Grand Tour.

The machine left a Lamborghini Aventador and Honda NSX languishing in its wake on screen.

As Jeremy Clarkson put it: "That Rimac just f…s off".

Rimac C_Two supercar offers fearsome performance.

The brand's largest C_Two machine sends a baffling 1408kW and 2300Nm to all four wheels, enough to reach 100km/h in less than 1.9 seconds. It won the attention of brands such as Porsche and Aston Martin which have invested in Rimac to electrify next-gen supercars.

Hyundai has joined the fray, investing €80 million ($129.3m) as part of "a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development of high-performance electric vehicles".

The first fruit will be electric prototypes for production version of what Hyundai describes as its "N brand midship sports concept car".

Hyundai has shown three mid-engine concept cars.

Hyundai has toyed with the notion of a mid-engine, rear-drive Veloster for some time. The manufacturer presented its Veloster RM14 concept in Korea in 2014, pointing to a modern alternative to Renault's classic Clio V6.

Updated versions followed in 2015 and 2016, suggesting the brand was increasingly serious about a halo performance car positioned above the award-winning Hyundai i30 N.

Euisun Chung, executive vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, says "startup roots and abundant experience collaborating with automakers combined with technological prowess makes Rimac the ideal partner for us".

Hyundai executives with Mate Rimac.

Hyundai says a second electrified sports car will follow the midship N machine.

It might take inspiration from the well-received Genesis Essentia concept put forward by Hyundai's luxury spinoff in 2018.

The Essentia turned heads with its glamorous proportions penned by ex-Lamborghini designer Luc Donckerwolke (including supercar-spec gull-wing doors) and the promise of electrifying performance.

Copper highlights on the Genesis Essentia concept acknowledge its electric motors.

Responding to the car's warm reception, Genesis chief executive Manfred Fitzgerald told Australian motoring reporters "I will fight to the very end to have this car into production", suggesting it may reach showrooms before too long.