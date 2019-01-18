Hyundai reveals hardcore racer to showcase coupe performance

HYUNDAI has shown off its feisty side at the Detroit motor show.

The N performance sub-brand keeps evolving with the launch of its Veloster race car. The car meets global touring car specifications and these versions will compete in the US in the International Motor Sports Association Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Mechanically identical to the i30N TCR shown last year, the Veloster version is more relevant for the US market, where it is on sale - the i30 N isn't.

Hyundai Veloster N touring class race car made its debut at the 2019 Detroit motor show.

It's all part of a push to raise the profile of the N brand, which is already enjoying huge success in sales and, thanks to touring car guru Bryan Herta, races.

"Transforming the Veloster's lightweight, rigid architecture into an endurance race car will help us build credibility for Hyundai's growing N brand and bolster the reverse-halo effect that the Veloster brings to Hyundai's diverse vehicle line-up," says Herta.

"We can't wait to get this new car out on the track and into competition."

Hyundai US boss Dave Evans plans to use the introduction of the Veloster into motorsport to give the road-going versions a boost.

"The Veloster is a perfect fit for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge as we expand our motorsports efforts," he says.

Hyundai Veloster N racer expands the brand’s growing stable of performance cars.

"The all-new 2019 Veloster and Veloster N are playful, fun-to-drive cars. Thanks to Bryan and his team we're excited to introduce them to racing fans across North America."

The Veloster will share its underpinnings and 2.0-litre turbo (202kW/353Nm) with the red-hot i30N, delivering hot hatch performance in a low-slung sporty coupe body.

The regular Veloster is due in Australia at the end of 2019 but for now the brand has no plans to bring in the N version. But the popularity of the i30N and coming i30 N Fastback could make the business case for an increased performance portfolio.