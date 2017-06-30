18°
Hyundai on the hunt for more WRC points in Poland

30th Jun 2017 4:00 AM
Thierry Neuville is expected to lead the WRC charge for the Hyundai Motorsport team at this weekend's Rally Poland.
Thierry Neuville is expected to lead the WRC charge for the Hyundai Motorsport team at this weekend's Rally Poland.

HYUNDAI Motorsport boss Michel Nandan has called on his team to re-focus efforts on scoring points when the World Rally Championship enters a critical stage this weekend.

After seven of the season's 13 rounds, Hyundai lies second in the manufacturers' standings, 40 points adrift of leaders M-Sport.

The gap between them widened at the last round in Sardinia where Hyundai driver Hayden Paddon crashed out of the lead.

Having secured top-three finishes at every gravel event so far this year, Nandan acknowledged that his team's i20 Coupe was a proven package on the loose surface but he said the team would need to produce better combined results in this weekend's Rally Poland if it was to challenge for the title.

"We know our car is well suited to gravel but now will be the first true test at higher speeds," Nandan said.

"Our target is very much on the championship battle, which is intensifying with each event. We need to ensure a strong team result at all rallies if we are to take the fight to M-Sport.

"That means we need to work with all three of our crews to help them to get the best out of their cars, and indeed themselves on each stage."

The team has a decent track record in Poland with top three finishes in 2014 for Thierry Neuville and again last season with Paddon.

Neuville hopes to extend a run of five consecutive podiums in Poland. Holding second in the drivers' championship after seven rounds, the Belgian is 18 points behind Sébastien Ogier.

