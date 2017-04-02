Hwy upgrade safety to the fore in survey

LOCALS have been asked to participate in a survey regarding motorists' experiences when travelling through work zones on the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson said the survey is being carried out to help understand a road user's experience including how often they travel on the highway, how they have been impacted by the highway upgrade and any safety concerns they may have as the road environment changes during work.

"Ensuring the safety of the community and workers during upgrades is vitally important and understanding the motorist experience will help refine measures to be implemented on all road projects across NSW," the spokesperson said.

"A number of safety initiatives are being investigated and trialled on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade with the aim of improving guidance for motorists as they travel through work zones.

"One measure is yellow lines replacing white lines at temporary worksites.

"Yellow lines will be installed through a number of worksites along the 155 kilometre route to increase recognition of changes in traffic conditions and reduced speed limits.

"The trial will be monitored with photos, dashcam footage and a follow up survey to understand if the high visibility markings encouraged motorists to slow down in work zones and therefore improved safety.

"If the trial is successful, similar measures will be implemented across the state at other roadwork zones, the spokesperson said.

Road users are encouraged to provide their feedback to the trial by participating in the short survey at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/w2b .

Work is under way on 104km of the $4.36 billion project, with the remaining 51km expected to start about mid-year.

Work on the upgrade is expected to be completed by 2020, weather permitting.