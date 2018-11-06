Husband jailed for 12 months after stalking wife

A wife has been left humiliated after her husband stalked her and her nude photographs to another person.

A WOMAN has been left humiliated, anxious and scared after her husband stalked her over a period of 12 days and sent nude photos of her to her friends.

The 30-year-old man, who can't be named to protect his victim, subjected his wife to abusive calls, text messages, emails, voicemail messages and Snapchats between August 29 and September 9, 2017.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking in Maroochydore District Court.

The court heard the woman blocked his number, but got further abusive calls and voicemail messages.

Her husband then tried to access her social media accounts and sent her screenshots of her location.

He further sent a topless photo of his wife to one of her friends.

She later unblocked his number and received 73 text messages in the space of nine hours and an email which contained nude photos of her.

The court heard the woman felt, "anxious, overwhelmed, scared and humiliated" and was now being treated for anxiety.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien said violence against women was "always unacceptable" and sentenced the man to 12 months' imprisonment.

He will be eligible for parole in April 2019.