Husband and father remembered as 'one of a kind'

REST IN PEACE: Jamie Hicks, 40, died in a motorcycle crash and has been remembered as a one of a kind. GoFundMe
Keagan Elder
FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to Jamie Hicks, the man identified as the victim in the fatal motorcycle crash at Coramba this week.

Jamie, 40, was a husband and father from Coffs Harbour.

A GoFundMe page was set up by Jamie's sister-in-law Amanda Detloff to help Jamie's family with funeral costs.

"At this time the family needs to be able to grieve and should not have worry about their financial situation," Ms Detloff wrote.

"They need to be able to give him the send off he very well deserves!"

Jamie was described as a "one of a kind, a son, a husband, a father, a nephew, an uncle, a friend, a helping hand".

Alexa Kelly is rallying in the hope the Coffs Coast community will help her sister-in-law and nephews.

Jamie was involved in a single motorcycle crash on East Bank Rd and was reported missing to police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

So far the fundraising page has raised more than $4700 of the $10,000 target.

