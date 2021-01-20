Husband accused of torture with ‘boiling’ tea, electric cord

A taxi driver who allegedly poured “boiling hot tea” over his wife and belted her with an electrical cord has been denied bail.

The taxi driver appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged torture, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and making threats.

The court heard the man allegedly poured tea from a thermos on her legs and hit her over the head with a metal bowl during an argument at their Kangaroo Point home yesterday.

He is also accused of detaining her in their home against her will at the time, according to court documents.

The man allegedly hit her across the legs with an electrical cord in August.

The man's Legal Aid lawyer Rajiv Gill applied for bail which was opposed by police.

Mr Gill said according to his client the couple, who have a two month old baby, began arguing after she made derogatory comments about his family who are "very well respected" in Afghanistan.

After the woman threw tea on him, he responded by "mimicking" the act of throwing tea on his wife with what he thought was a locked Thermos, Mr Gill said.

"He had no idea that the Thermos was unlocked, and unfortunately it's within that context, that the tea has then spilt on the aggrieved on my instructions," he said.

The wife then ran to the shower and the man searched on the internet for what "home remedies can be used to deal with that situation."

"Obviously, perhaps in hindsight, he should have called the ambulance," Mr Gill said.

The woman was taken to hospital but did not sustain any significant injuries, Mr Gill told the court.

He said his client, who had no relevant criminal history, disputed ever hitting his wife with a cord.

Magistrate Michael Quinn said the charges, including a threat to kill the woman during an argument, were very serious.

"The torture is said to be a deliberate pouring of boiling hot tea over the leg of the aggrieved," he said.

Mr Quinn refused bail and adjourned the matter to February 15.

