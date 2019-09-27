Hurry to Woopi for the best curry

THE streets of Woolgoolga are warming up for the hottest festival of the year, Curryfest.

For 13 years, Curryfest has transformed the streets and beach reserve of Woolgoolga into a carnival of colour, sights, sounds and taste and 2019 will be no different.

More than 15,000 people head to Woolgoolga to enjoy the festival each year.

The team at Another Tasty Event, in conjunction with Woolgoolga & Northern Beaches Chamber of Commerce, are preparing for what they know will be the biggest and best event yet.

Curryfest is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

“We say it every year and this year is no different: people can expect to be wowed at this year’s event,” Another Tasty Event’s Carl Mower said.

For the first time in 2019, a brand new tourism initiative of Another Tasty Event, “The Bollywood Express”, will bring passengers direct from Sydney to the Coffs Coast on the XPT.

Curryfest is excited to welcome renowned Chef and television personality Justine Schofield to this year’s event.

The star of popular shows ‘Outback Gourmet’ and ‘Everyday Gourmet’, will host cooking demonstrations and meet-and-greets throughout the day for festival goers.

Curryfest returns to Woolgoolga’s beach reserve today.

Minister for Tourism Stuart Ayres said Curryfest was a great example of a regional event driving tourism and flow on benefits for its surrounding area.

“Tourism in regional NSW generates $18.3 billion for the State, and events like Curryfest are important motivators for people to travel, explore and stay overnight in our regions,” Minister Ayres said.

“The 2019 Curryfest program offers all demographics something exciting to enjoy, and I encourage all visitors to discover the beauty of the Coffs Coast during their stay.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the cultural fabric of the region was just one of the area’s standout features.

“The Coffs Coast is a diverse and thriving region that has beautiful beaches and scenic hinterland, a perfect climate and outstanding local businesses across tourism, agriculture and much more,” Mr Singh said.

“I am proud to see Curryfest grow and share so many cultural traditions with the community.”

More than 150 stalls will line Beach St and Woolgoolga Beach Reserve serving the most delicious multicultural cuisine, family fun rides,

“World-class Bhangra and Gidha entertainers will perform throughout the day and of course there will be cooking demonstrations and a space to relax in the ‘Nourished Earth’ meditation, health and relaxation zone this year,” Mr Mower said.

Curryfest will be held on September 28.