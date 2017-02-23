Hurry as entries for bcu Coffs Tri are closing fast

LARGE FIELD: Record numbers have already entered into next weekend's bcu Coffs Tri but the number is sure to increase before entries close at midnight on Sunday.

ENTRIES for events in next weekend's bcu Coffs Tri are closing on Sunday.

Already the event has the largest field of competitors in its five year history - 750 individuals and 160 team members - ranging from ages six to 80.

"There are no entries on race day, so go online to the Village Sports website before midnight Sunday or you'll miss out," event manager Alison Fidge said.

The bcu Coffs Tri has races for kids, novices, teams and individuals, over a range of distances and all competitors receive a goody bag and finisher's gift. There are also some fantastic random prizes up for grabs including road bikes, holidays and sporting goods, so even if you don't finish at the pointy end of the field you can still walk away with some great prizes.

"We are thrilled to see a large number of registrations from people doing their very first triathlon,” Alison said.

"We also have many stepping up to the longer Standard distance event having previously done the enticer tri. The team entries have proved very popular too this year with many local families and businesses getting behind the event.

"Taking part in your first or 50th triathlon is a great personal achievement and everyone has their own reason for having a go."

She added the winning schools in the Scoot for Schools Challenge will be announced at the event and it looks like it will be a very close contest between some of the local primary schools for a share of the $3,500 in sports vouchers.

"All primary school students who enter will be helping their school. Just one or two more entries from some of the smaller schools could make all the difference in claiming the cash vouchers to go towards new sporting equipment."

All bcu Coffs Tri events start and finish at the Jetty with the swims held in the protected harbour. The cycle legs are closed to traffic and the run course hug the picturesque foreshores. It is great for competitors and spectators alike.

The event has large volunteer numbers and generates funds for the Coffs, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, SES Corindi and Coffs crews, St John Ambulance, CanDo Cancer Trust and other local charities and community groups.

"We hope the Coffs community comes and supports the triathlon over the weekend, either by taking part or by cheering on the professionals as well as those giving their first triathlon a go," Alison added.

Entries for the bcu Coffs TRi on March 4 and 5 close at midnight on Sunday.

To enter and for further information go to villagesports.com.au.