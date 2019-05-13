Hurdler’s Superman dive lights up the internet

That's what you call desperation.

That's what you call desperation.

WITH a name like Infinite Tucker, diving over the finish line to win the 400m hurdles is entirely apt.

The race took place at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Track & Field Championships in America where Tucker became Texas A&M's newest champion, The Sun reports.

Tucker was neck and neck with his own college teammate Robert Grant in a race to win the SEC title.

The finish to this hurdles race is the definition of giving it your all 👏🥇pic.twitter.com/xczUAo5W9P — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 12, 2019

And the youngster pipped his pal to the line by making a Superman-like leap that propelled him to victory - avenging his second-place finish in the same event two years ago.

Tucker revealed his inspiration came from seeing his mother at the finish line.

He told ESPN: "I closed my eyes over hurdle 10. I opened it, saw my ma at the finish, and I jumped to give her a hug.

"I just gave it my all and I felt like diving to the finish was me using my whole body. I just gave it my all that race."

Teammate Grant was clearly not impressed, though.

When Miller-Uibo “dove” (fell) to beat Felix a couple years back, I was on the radio for an hour or so explaining to people why diving is likely not a good finishing tactic. Thankfully Infinite Tucker wasn’t listening. #bestnameever pic.twitter.com/JR0VhZyBq3 — Jason Kerr (@kerrjason) May 12, 2019

Smiling, he told ESPN: "If I say what I thought on this camera, microphone right now, Coach (Pat) Henry would kick me off the team."

But fans on social media went wild for the audacious dive as Tucker went viral across America. Barstool Sports tweeted a video of the finish that was viewed more than 1.8 million times.

Tucker also earned the prestigious honour of coming in at No. 1 on iconic ESPN show SportsCenter's top 10 plays of the day.

"Not sure what's better about Infinite Tucker, his name or this dive, but holy cow man," Adam Silverstein wrote on Twitter.

Journalist Greg Allen wrote: "9.9, 9.9, 9.9 … marks for artistic impression for the wonderfully named Infinite Tucker. You gotta love this swan dive finish … nothing half-a**ed about it. He just goes for it Chris Ashton style."

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission