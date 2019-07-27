Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Crim wields knife in robbery at servo
Crime

Hunt on for knife-wielding crim after servo hold-up

Greg Osborn
by
27th Jul 2019 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public assistance in relation to an armed robbery at a service station at Goodna last month.

A man entered the service station just after 6:30pm on June 28, armed with a knife before threatening staff and stealing a sum of cash and cigarettes.

He left the scene in a white 2000 Holden Commodore station wagon which was missing two rear hub caps.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance and around 170cm tall.

He was wearing a grey hoodie, light-coloured pants, white shoes and black gloves.

Detectives have released CCTV vision of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may recognise the man or have any other information to contact police.

armed robbery cctv ipswich crime ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    STANDOFF: Council in limbo over Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon STANDOFF: Council in limbo over Cultural and Civic Space

    News Rolling coverage: The controversial meeting to decide the fate of the Cultural and Civic Space has been adjourned after four councillors have refused to vote.

    BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    premium_icon BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    News Coffs has waited decades for a bypass and the waiting game continues

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals Iconic Coffs dolphin, Bucky, has died, leaving us in mourning

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash