Hunt for pair after man killed in carpark

Two men are on the run after another man was stabbed to death in southeast Queensland's Lockyer Valley.

Police say a man in his 50s died in the rear carpark of Porters Plainland Hotel in Laidley, 90km west of Brisbane, about 6pm on Monday, following an incident with two men.

Around 6pm a man in his 50s has died in the rear car park of a local business at Laidley Plainland Road, after allegedly being involved in an incident with two men yesterday. https://t.co/BQeS9tCRCf pic.twitter.com/rGKur10fTS — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) July 1, 2019

Paramedics tried to treat a number of his wounds, but he died at the scene.

The two men were seen leaving the area in a black sedan before heading east on the Ipswich Motorway.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Courier-Mail said police believe it was a targeted attack.

Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000