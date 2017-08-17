Hunt for killer driver and vehicle continues on

THE father of a man killed by a motor vehicle at Sandy Beach made an emotional public plea to help assist with an open investigation into Matthew Mitchell's death.

Today marked the day Matthew was struck by a vehicle and was later found by the side of Graham Dr four years ago. He died at Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital on September 19, 2013.

Matthew's father, Peter, said he was a beautiful loving person and didn't deserve to die that way.

Wanting answers, Mr Mitchell said someone knew what happened that night and urged them to step forward.

He said his family had "gone through hell and back" in trying to find answers and bring closure.

FATHER'S PLEA: Peter Mitchell has appealed to the public to come forward with any information which might bring closure over the death of his son Matthew, who died after being hit by a vehicle at Sandy Beach in 2013. Trevor Veale

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Darren Jameson, said the investigation so far had been "long and arduous" but would remain open.

Det Insp Jameson said the vehicle struck Matthew at 10.50pm on August 17, 2013 at high speed.

"This investigation and the coroner inquest have left a number of issues outstanding around Matthew's death," Det Insp Jameson said.

"It's important now we go back to the community and seek assistance in trying to find those answers.

"His family have suffered, four years without any answers.

"Out there in this community are people who know what happened with Matthew. On their conscience lies is a heavy weight that must be, and should be keeping them awake at night."

Det Insp Jameson said it was now time for those individuals to step forward to not only clear their conscience but provide a conclusion to the Mitchell family.