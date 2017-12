THE jury for the trial of Tyson Peter Egan, accused of manslaughter, was unable to hand down a verdict in the District Court today.

Mr Egan, 27, is alleged to have thrown punch which killed Ulmarra man Kyle Watkins.

The court was told last week Mr Watkins died of blunt force trauma.

A bail hearing will be held in the District Court in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

Mr Egan remains on bail.