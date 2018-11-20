Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hundreds gather for Sisto’s funeral. Picture: David Caird
Hundreds gather for Sisto’s funeral. Picture: David Caird
Crime

Hundreds gather for Sisto’s funeral

by Ally Foster and AAP
20th Nov 2018 10:48 AM

Hundreds of people are set to farewell beloved Melbourne restaurant owner, Sisto Malaspina, who was killed in the Bourke Street terror attack this month.

The 74-year-old co-owner of Pellegrini's Espresso Bar was well known and loved by many locals after spending decades feeding hungry Melburnians.

A state-funded funeral for Mr Malaspina will be held at East Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral at 10.30am today.

Mourners gather at St Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral. Picture: Jay Town
Mourners gather at St Patrick’s Cathedral for the funeral. Picture: Jay Town

Family members and the Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau, are among those expected to pay tribute to Mr Malaspina, whose stabbing death prompted an outpouring of grief across Australia.

Mr Malaspina was killed and two other men were injured on November 9 when 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali drove a burning ute into the city and launched a knife attack.

Police shot Shire Ali who later died in hospital.

Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews arrives at the funeral. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews arrives at the funeral. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

In the days following the tragedy hundreds of cards, flowers and gifts began to pile up outside of Pellegrini's, as a constant flow of mourners visited the restaurant to pay their respects.

A book of condolence was also placed outside the location for devastated customers to sign.

Photos from inside St Patrick's Cathedral show the seats packed with people gathered to mourn the loss of Mr Malaspina.

A coffee maker, cups, bags of coffee and a letter from his staff were placed out the front of the Cathedral in honour of the 74-year-old.

Premier Daniel Andrews, who made the offer of a state funeral to his family, said Mr Malaspina was a "Victorian icon, known and loved by us all".

Mr Andrews tweeted last week that the service would "be an opportunity to celebrate this remarkable Victorian, who brought love, life, colour and flavour to our city".

More Stories

Show More
bourke street farewell hundreds melbourne sisto malaspina terror attacks

Top Stories

    The skills to save a life

    The skills to save a life

    News WOULD you know what to do if you were first on scene at an accident and someone required CPR?

    • 20th Nov 2018 11:30 AM
    Council kicks off best bypass fight

    premium_icon Council kicks off best bypass fight

    News Council's Bypass Impact Working Group will meet this week.

    • 20th Nov 2018 10:30 AM
    MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    premium_icon MP calls out alleged misuse of supermarket power

    Politics Why are we paying 30c a litre more for petrol?

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    Best of the Coffs Coast beamed to the world

    News All the images from Kennards Hire Rally Australia

    Local Partners