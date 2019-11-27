Hundreds sign up to storm Pine Gap, ‘rescue aliens’

Hundreds have signed up to storm the Pine Gap intelligence facility near Alice Springs to ‘rescue the aliens’

HUNDREDS of alien enthusiasts have signed up to storm the top ­secret Pine Gap satellite surveillance base near Alice Springs this weekend.

A Facebook event called "Storm Pine Gap aka Australian Area 51" has garnered over 280 "I'm going" responses.

"Don't worry, my fellow Australians, you don't need to travel to Nevada cause we actually have our own Area 51," it said on the Facebook page.

"It's the same as in America, the government is hiding s**t from us.

We’re not saying there are aliens here ... but there are definitely aliens here. Picture: iStock

"We need to rescue the aliens! Who's with me?

"I say f**k the government and lets storm that shit!

"They can't arrest all of us."

Pine Gap has been operating for more than 50 years and is locked down under tight security and police patrols.

The joint US and Australian defence facility is considered one of the country's most secretive sites.

Which means it has also attracted the odd conspiracy theory or two including aliens.

But UFO spotting MLA Gerry Wood said he was sceptical there would be any "little green men" walking around there.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE

"I don't think the Americans are worried about finding aliens, I think they'd be more worried about China and the Middle East," Mr Wood said.

"Besides, Alice Springs would be an uncomfortable place for aliens to be, it's too hot.

"I think that hot weather might be making people delusional if they think aliens are being kept in Pine Gap.

"You'll also get in a lot of trouble if you storm that place, it's a secure site."

He rated the theory a minus one out of five on the Gerry-meter - the credibility scale named after him in honour of his standing as the Territory's most trustworthy politician.

"I actually haven't heard of any UFO sightings across the Top End in a while," Mr Wood said.

"They've been a bit quite up there lately.

"I think it's all those lights and clouds from the Inpex site have warned them to stay away."