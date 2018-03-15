Hundreds raised after family devastated by double break-in

THERE is a call out to help a young family left devastated by a double break-in.

Indya and Jackson Shaw had their house on Elderberry Way, Boambee East broken in to twice at the weekend.

Thieves stole the couple's two cars, containing the pram and car capsule for their young daughter Matilda.

Matilda had a heart tremor when born, requiring surgery.

FAMILY DEVASTATED: Indya and Russel Shaw, the parents of Matilda who has a heart condition, had both their cars stolen at the weekend adding to their financial stress. GoFundMe

Her medical appointments have applied financial stress on the young family.

To assist a GoFundMe page was set up. In the two days since it was set up, it has received $485 of its $2000 target.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-matilda-amp-family.