Menu
Login
News

Hundreds raised after family devastated by double break-in

15th Mar 2018 12:45 PM

THERE is a call out to help a young family left devastated by a double break-in.

Indya and Jackson Shaw had their house on Elderberry Way, Boambee East broken in to twice at the weekend.

Thieves stole the couple's two cars, containing the pram and car capsule for their young daughter Matilda.

Matilda had a heart tremor when born, requiring surgery.

 

FAMILY DEVASTATED: Indya and Russel Shaw, the parents of Matilda who has a heart condition, had both their cars stolen at the weekend adding to their financial stress.
FAMILY DEVASTATED: Indya and Russel Shaw, the parents of Matilda who has a heart condition, had both their cars stolen at the weekend adding to their financial stress. GoFundMe

Her medical appointments have applied financial stress on the young family.

To assist a GoFundMe page was set up. In the two days since it was set up, it has received $485 of its $2000 target.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/help-matilda-amp-family.

boambee east break and enter coffs coast crime gofundme stolen cars
Coffs Coast Advocate
New youth jobs program offers $10 million challenge

New youth jobs program offers $10 million challenge

News Finding innovative ways to provide employment for young jobseekers is the aim of the NSW Government's Innovation Challenge

Targeting traffic risks and offences

Targeting traffic risks and offences

News Extra police during Operation Northforce.

Rotarians swing a club for a cause

Rotarians swing a club for a cause

News From the golf green to the medical ward

Protesters slapped with $80,000 worth of fines

Protesters slapped with $80,000 worth of fines

News Adani protesters cop hefty fines for shutting down coal terminal.

Local Partners