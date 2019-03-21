The 1300 jobs with $100k salary that no one wants

A GLUT of new mining projects and expansions are fuelling a jobs boom in the sector with more than 1300 resources vacancies across the state, according to new figures.

The Queensland Resources Council analysis shows more than 75 per cent of the vacant positions pay salaries of at least $100,000.

More than 500 job vacancies were in Mackay and the Bowen Basin, where surging metallurgical coal exports are driving hundreds of job opportunities.

There were nearly 400 job vacancies in Brisbane, according to the QRC.

With new ABS jobs data out today, QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane said the resources sector was doing the heavy lifting for Queensland on employment.

"Our sector continues to drive economic opportunities in all corners of the state with more than $14 billion in new or commissioned projects this year alone," he said.

"The mining industry has by far the highest average weekly full-time adult earnings of any industry at $2659 - or over $138,000 per annum.

"Over 75 per cent of these current vacancies pay $100,000 or more which is income that flows through to the butcher, bakery and hairdresser."

Earlier this year the State Government approved the biggest resources project in nearly a decade: the $10 billion Arrow Energy Surat Basin gas project, which is expected to create about 1000 jobs.

Senex's Western Surat Gas Project, north of Roma, is expected to create up to 150 jobs.

Other regions with dozens of jobs include Rockhampton (84), Mount Isa (80), Capricorn Coast (65) and the Darling Downs (38), according to the QRC analysis of vacancies on employment website SEEK.

Total SEEK mining, resources and energy vacancies 1,312

Brisbane 372

Gladstone and Central Queensland 92

Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast 84

Mackay and Coalfields 513

Townsville 65

Mount Isa 80

Toowoomba and Darling Downs 38

Roma 19

Cairns & Far North 25