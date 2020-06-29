Hundreds of jobs moving to the regions

The Coffs Harbour office will be one of four new offices for the Department of Regional NSW. New South Wales Minister for Regional Transport and Roads with State Member Paul Toole with Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh.

AN office for the newly created Department of Regional NSW will be established in Coffs Harbour bringing up to 100 new jobs to the region.

It will be one of four new offices for the Department, with offices also established in Queanbeyan, Armidale and Dubbo creating hundreds of jobs for regional communities.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh says people in regional NSW face unique challenges that vary from town to town which is why the NSW Government established the Department of Regional NSW.

“More than three quarters of the Department’s staff are already based in the regions and establishing a base in Coffs Harbour is a further commitment to having people living in the areas they’re supporting, while providing jobs for our region,” Mr Singh said.

“We will have staff who understand the issues affecting towns like Coffs Harbour and know the local challenges and benefits of regional life and they will be in a position to help deliver the support, infrastructure and programs that communities like ours need.”

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said regional NSW has been hit hard in recent times by drought, bushfires and COVID-19.

“We want more jobs and opportunities in the regions, and what better way than to have a regionally focused NSW Government Department located in the very regions we serve.

“Our regions are filled with talented, innovative, resilient and accomplished people and I am confident the people of Coffs Harbour will work alongside their communities for the benefit of all of regional NSW.”

Deputy Leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole said establishing regional offices for the Department is a massive win for the bush.

“This is about creating jobs in the regions that are focused on driving better outcomes for the regions,” Mr Toole said.

“It is imperative that the people making decisions about regional communities live in regional communities, and these offices will contain a dedicated workforce who are determined to work for the needs of regional NSW.”

In August last year the Federal Government’s decentralisation agenda rolled out in Coffs Harbour with the opening of the Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s regional headquarters in Gordon Street.

Mark Coulton, Cowper MP Pat Conaghan, Deputy PM Michael McCormack with Elesha Vlatko from AMSA at the office opening in August last year.

The opening of the regional headquarters is just one part of AMSA’s plan to have 50 per cent of its workforce based outside of Canberra by 2022.

There for the official opening was the Deputy Prime Minister, Leader of The Nationals and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack.

He said the new regional headquarters would provide a more convenient point of contact for the commercial vessel industry in the region.

“This builds on our decentralisation agenda with commercial vessel operators and seafarers from Northern NSW no longer needing to travel to Newcastle to get face-to-face help from the National Regulator,” Mr McCormack said.