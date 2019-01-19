Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHARGED: Former Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper was charged with offences related to child exploitation material.
CHARGED: Former Scout leader Daniel Leslie Cooper was charged with offences related to child exploitation material. Contributed
News

Hundreds of criminal charges for former Scout leader

John Weekes
by
19th Jan 2019 5:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Scouts leader faces more than 250 child exploitation material charges.

A court on Friday heard some of the alleged offences Daniel Leslie Cooper faced were still being categorised.

Mr Cooper now faced child pornography charges including distributing and soliciting the material.

His case will be mentioned again at Brisbane Magistrates Court in March.

Mr Cooper's appearance was excused and he remained on bail.

A lawyer for Mr Cooper told the court on Friday that parties were involved in "ongoing discussion" about the facts of the case. -NewsRegional

brisbane court child exploitation material allegation landsborough scd court scouts taskforce argos
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    premium_icon Jetty Strip's new tourist potential

    News RETAIL rivals, the Bachrach Naumburger Group and Gowing Bros are locked in a big business game of commercial property investment to revitalise the Jetty Strip.

    Council supports plans for bypass redesign

    premium_icon Council supports plans for bypass redesign

    News We are liaising with the government to seek clarity around timings

    Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    premium_icon Police officers shot in head and neck in fatal domestic

    News Police officers shot during domestic incident in Northern NSW