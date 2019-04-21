Hundreds of Adani protesters flood Coffs Harbour

STANDING TOGETHER: Hundreds of people met at the Coffs Harbour Showground on Sunday morning to protest against the Adani Mine.

Matthew Newton

THEY'RE the touring group who have dominated headlines for the past week and Coffs Harbour was the focal point of their movements over the Easter weekend.

The Stop Adani Convoy is a collection of Australians who are seriously concerned about the approval of the Adani Mine and what it will mean for our climate and for future generations.

With more than 70 cars leaving Hobart last week, the convoy of now hundreds pulled into town on Saturday night and held a rally at the Coffs Harbour Showground on Sunday morning.

Speakers included former Greens leader Bob Brown, whose foundation is orchestrating the tour.

"We have a strong support base in Coffs Harbour and we received a warm welcome from the town," Bob Brown Foundation spokesman Adam Burling said.

"For an Easter Sunday there was a large turnout and it was great to see."

"We've had more than 800 cars sign up for the journey, but some are just doing select legs of the trip like Melbourne to Sydney. We had about 200 depart Sydney with us."

The convoy's next stops include Mullumbimby, Brisbane and Rockhampton before heading up to the region where the Adani Mine will be built.

The final town on the journey north is Clermont, which is 140km southwest of the proposed site.

Some Clermont business owners have recently come out and said the convoy won't be welcome in town, but Mr Burling labelled them the 'noisy minority'.

"We're arriving there on April 28 and we will be doing something pretty special with the traditional owners of the land there which we'll release details about soon.

"We did a ring around town and we've booked out most of the accommodation places and four of the restaurants have said they're more than happy to serve us.

"It's just the one pub it seems where we won't be welcome, we haven't had any other indications of not being welcome."

Following the Clermont stop the convoy will swing back around and head south, concluding with a rally in Canberra on May 5.

The Adani Mine, if built, will be one of the largest open cut coal mines on the planet.

Adani have plans to operate the mine for at least 60 years, mining an estimated 2.3 billion tonnes of product coal in the process. Burning this coal would result in the emission of 4.6 billion tonnes of CO2.