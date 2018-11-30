Hundreds have their say on bypass

An artist impression of how the Coramba Road intersection will look.

An artist impression of how the Coramba Road intersection will look. Roads and Maritime Services

THE latest round of public consultation on the Coffs Harbour bypass has now closed.

A Roads and Maritime Service (RMS) spokesperson confirmed that over 600 submissions were received before the cut off today, and they're currently being analysed.

The spokesperson would not say how many of these were calling on the reinstatement of tunnels.

"Roads and Maritime will consider feedback in preparation for the Environment Impact Statement which will be released in 2019," the spokesperson said.

Artist impressions of how the Coffs Harbour Bypass will look. Roads and Maritime Services

The RMS has refused to give a clear explanation as to why tunnels have been replaced by cuttings at such a late stage in the decades-long planning process.

A senior management team visited Coffs Harbour earlier this month and were questioned on the matter but would only say there were a 'number of issues' when comparing the two options and that these issues were still being worked through.

Artist impressions of how the Coffs Harbour Bypass will look. Roads and Maritime Services

"Cost is an issue and dangerous goods are part of it too," RMS Director Northern Region John Alexander said at the time.

Coffs Harbour City Council has established a working group calling on tunnels to be reinstated. The group held its first meeting last week.

Some residents like Barbara Davis who lives in Albury Crescent are concerned that any resistance to the most recent concept plan could lead to delays.

Residents in that area have formed a 'Start the Work' bypass group.

Artist impressions of how the Coffs Harbour Bypass will look. Roads and Maritime Services

"The shambles that is the Coffs Harbour Bypass Project is a symbol of the chaos that has enveloped the federal government this year," he said in a statement on Thursday.