Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whale spotted frolicking in the surf off the Coffs Coast on the weekend, snapped by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe.
A whale spotted frolicking in the surf off the Coffs Coast on the weekend, snapped by Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe. Rachel Vercoe
News

HUMPBACK SEASON: Best local places to spot the whales

Jasmine Minhas
by
1st Jul 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Humpback season is officially in full swing, and with plenty of sightings of the whales' spectacular acrobatics along the Coffs Coast, it's a positive sign for the threatened species.

Keen-eyed residents took part in ORRCA's 20th annual whale census on Sunday, with results over the years showing a steady rising trend in population of about 10 per cent per year.

The numbers are expected to reach an excess of 35,000 this year - an increase of 3,000 compared to last year - according to ORRCA.

The data from the census will be used by ORRCA to analyse population growth levels, and how to best protect the creatures through measures such as sustainable fishing practices.

In recent weeks, two whales reported entangled in netting off the east coast of NSW.

Whales frolicking off Coffs Harbour over the weekend, snapped by Advocate photographer Rachel Vercoe.
Whales frolicking off Coffs Harbour over the weekend, snapped by Advocate photographer Rachel Vercoe. Rachel Vercoe

The whales' migration north along the east coast of Australia started months earlier this year, with ORRCA reporting a number of the mammals were spotted as early as April.

The migration period officially begins in June, and ends in November.

Within the last two weeks, nearly 80 sightings along the Coffs Coast were reported on NSW National Parks Wild About Whales map.

Some of the busier hotspot areas for whale sightings so far this year include

  • Woolgoolga Beach and Headland
  • Boambee Headland
  • Gallows Beach
  • Muttonbird Island
  • Beacon Hill Lookout
  • Sawtell Beach
  • Solitary Islands Coastal Walk

Advocate photojournalist Rachel Vercoe captured some of the stunning scenes off Coffs over the weekend.

coffs coast humpback whale migration whale watching
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    premium_icon Cost blowouts on civic space could be crippling

    News 'All of our oxygen is getting sucked away by the city centre building and now we are fighting over the scraps.'

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    How families can cash in on government incentives

    premium_icon How families can cash in on government incentives

    News Government funds flow to families on July 1

    Canberra crash course hits home for new pollie

    premium_icon Canberra crash course hits home for new pollie

    News It was a crash course in parliamentary procedure for our new MP.

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    'SONIC BOOM': Reports of bright white meteor, 'loud crack'

    News People right across the Northern Rivers have reported sightings