Hump Day quiz

Tough or easy? Here's 10 quick questions to get you thinking.

QUESTIONS:

1. What does a deltiologist collect?

2. What was the name of the character played by Tom Cruise in the movie Top Gun?

3. True or false? The ostrich holds the land speed record for birds.

4. Which sea separates New Zealand and Australia?

5. Tinnitus affects which body part?

6. 'You know nothing Jon Snow' is a famous line from which TV series?

7. What is the Friday before Easter Sunday called?

8. What is the first element on the periodic table?

9. Which classical composer created The Four Seasons?

10. Whose nose grew larger every time they told a lie?

ANSWERS:

1. Postcards

2. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell

3. False. It's the emu

4. Tasman Sea

5. The ear

6. Game of Thrones

7. Good Friday

8. Hydrogen

9. Vivaldi

10. Pinocchio