Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Human remains likely Seinfeld actor

by AAP
16th Jul 2019 12:00 AM

HUMAN remains found in a remote part of the US are believed to be of missing actor Charles Levin.

Levin played a variety of roles on television comedies such as Seinfeld, Golden Girls and Night Court.

 

Charles Levin with Bea Arthur and Betty White in Golden Girls. Picture: IMDB
Charles Levin with Bea Arthur and Betty White in Golden Girls. Picture: IMDB

 

The actor, 70, was reported missing from Grants Pass, Oregon on July 8 by his son after he hadn't heard from his father for several days, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He owned an orange 2012 Fiat and was "almost always in the company of his fawn-coloured pug dog Boo Boo Bear."

Grants Pass public safety said in a news release last week they were seeking information about Levin's whereabouts.

 

 

 

On Friday, search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency mobile phone ping.

A resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road on the weekend.

Inside the car, troopers found the remains of Levin's dog.

 

Levin played The Mohel in a 1993 episode of Seinfeld. Picture: IMDB
Levin played The Mohel in a 1993 episode of Seinfeld. Picture: IMDB

 

Crews searching steep and rugged terrain then found the human remains. There is a "high probability" the remains are those of Levin, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said.

The medical examiner will make the final identification.

Levin's TV credits also include Alice, Doogie Howser, M.D.

He also appeared in movies including The Golden Child, Annie Hall and This is Spinal Tap.

More Stories

Show More
actor charles levin editors picks human remains missing

Top Stories

    Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    premium_icon Mayor waives fees to save popular Coffs event

    News Concerns over future of weekly event put to rest as Mayor Denise Knight announces council will waive land use fees.

    HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    premium_icon HIT AND RUN: Coffs man bedridden after being struck by truck

    News ROBERT Denne's world has been flipped upside down since the incident

    Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    premium_icon Missing childrens' 1000km joy ride ends in arrest

    News 'A couple of Red Bulls and you'll likely do anything' police said.

    Trolley tracker's paying dividends

    premium_icon Trolley tracker's paying dividends

    News Report a trolley and be rewarded.