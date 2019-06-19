Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

Investigations are under way after human bones were found off Port Macquarie this week.

A SEARCH operation is under way after three human bones were found by spear fishermen on the Mid North Coast.

Police said fishermen made the grisly discovery on Saturday after seeing one of the bones floating in the water off Flynn's Beach at Port Macquarie.

After the fishermen handed the bone over to officers at the Port Macquarie Police Station, police divers conducted a search of the area.

It wasn't until Monday when a further two bones were discovered in the water floating around Flat Rock, east of Nobby Head, by another spear fisherman.

Police said the bones are undergoing further examination and forensic testing to secure samples for DNA analysis.

The results will then be compared with missing persons records.

Police divers have today combed the area as inquiries continue.