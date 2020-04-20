Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hughesy comes face-to-face with a hater on his TV show.
Hughesy comes face-to-face with a hater on his TV show.
TV

Hughesy’s ‘tense’ exchange with hater

by Andrew Bucklow
20th Apr 2020 1:00 PM

He may be one of Australia's most popular comedians, but not everyone is a fan of Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes.

One of the star's most passionate haters was invited to appear on tonight's season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem and things "ended up getting quite tense," Hughesy said.

"A young woman comes on, a very attractive woman actually, and she says she loves me and loves the show but her husband hates me, so it's a problem in their relationship," Hughesy told news.com.au. "She wants to watch the show but he never wants to see me on TV."

Hughesy comes face-to-face with a hater.
Hughesy comes face-to-face with a hater.

Hughesy thought the husband would soften a little when he walked onto the set of the show, but that didn't happen at all.

"I just thought that he would back down," the comedian told news.com.au. "With online haters, once you meet them in person they're generally pleasant, but this guy didn't back down. He said, 'I hate you' to my face.

"He thinks that I'm putting on my whole persona," Hughesy explained. "He doesn't think I'm real and I was like, 'Mate, I'm as fu**ing real as they come! No one is fu**ing realer than me!'"

What was meant to be a lighthearted segment ended up getting a little heated.

"We basically have an argument on air over whether he should hate me or not," Hughesy said. "It ended up getting quite tense. It was a Jerry Springer moment for the show. We could have thrown chairs at each other."

Tonight is the season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem.
Tonight is the season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem.

Hughesy has encountered his fair share of haters during his 20-year media career, but it's not often he's confronted face-to-face, he said.

"It's mostly online," he said about feedback from haters. "I was just on Twitter a moment ago and someone randomly wrote, 'I caught Hughesy's show the other night, what a fu**wit,'" the comedian told news.com.au. "I was like, 'Do I respond to this guy or not?' I wanted to write, 'I haven't caught your TV show ya fu**head!'

"He had about 90 likes on his comment and I wanted to attack every one of those 90 people," Hughesy joked. "I draft all these responses to the haters but my wife never lets me send them."

Tonight's episode is the season finale of Hughesy, We Have A Problem and the host is joined on the panel by Nath Valvo, Kate Langbroek, Dave O'Neil and Jan Fran.

 

Hughesy, We Have A Problem airs tonight at 8.45pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Hughesy's 'tense' exchange with hater

channel 10 dave hughes hughesy we have a problem television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sydney beaches reopen as NSW records six new COVID-19 cases

        Sydney beaches reopen as NSW records six new COVID-19 cases

        News The barriers will be lifted at three Sydney beaches as NSW records just a handful of new coronavirus cases despite extensive testing across the state.

        Boating fatalities a reminder maritime safety is critical

        premium_icon Boating fatalities a reminder maritime safety is critical

        News TWO boating fatalities in two days prompt warning for NSW boaters to take extra...

        How you can train with the NSW Institute of Sport from home

        premium_icon How you can train with the NSW Institute of Sport from home

        Sport The free program is open to anyone and everyone looking to get moving during...

        Over $7m in bushfire damage claims made in Coffs

        premium_icon Over $7m in bushfire damage claims made in Coffs

        News Thousands have made claims for assistance since the November fires.