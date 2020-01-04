Hughes in the hot seat as Henriques heads home for baby

STEPPING UP: Daniel Hughes speaks to the media ahead of tomorrow night's sold out Big Bash game.

SYDNEY Sixers captain Moises Henriques is out of tomorrow night's sell out game in Coffs Harbour having returned home for the birth of his child.

Henriques' absence means opener Daniel Hughes steps in as skipper and the left-hander said he is ready for the challenge.

"Good luck to Moises and Krista, that's great news and hopefully it all goes well," Hughes said.

"It's been a bit touch and go for the last couple of games, he literally just got the call in the warm-up so he's ducked off to get a flight now to hopefully get home in time.

"The bowlers are pretty easy and they know their plans and what they're trying to do. They've executed brilliantly this tournament and they're a pretty easy bunch to look after so I really don't have to do too much."

Hughes has had a solid campaign for the Sixers thus far at the top of the order and he's hoping he can fire to his highest score of the summer at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"I just haven't been able to get those starts into big scores," he said.

"As a team we talk about one of the top-four batters going on and getting a 70 or an 80 and really nailing that game for us and we haven't done that yet.

"Philippe did that for us the first game and got 80, but we've been sharing the load as a batting group at the moment with 30s and 40s. Hopefully someone can put in a good performance tomorrow night."

Hughes said the Sixers will need to contain the Strikers' batting weapons Jake Weatherald and Alex Carey as well as maintain their patience at the crease against class bowlers Billy Stanlake, Michael Neser and Rashid Khan.

"They've got strike players all across the park, as do we, so I think it's going to be an exciting night.

"It looks like a nice wicket with a fast outfield and short boundaries, so it should make for a good game of cricket.

"The boys are coming off three in a row and are full of confidence.

"Hopefully we can hit a few into the crowd. With this wind as well it will probably help to hit it towards the short boundary."

The Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers game commences at 6.40pm tomorrow night at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

You can stream the game live on Kayo.

