Hugh Sheridan, brother and castmate in ‘glassing’

Hugh Sheridan has revealed in an emotional social media post that his brother and friend were "attacked" outside a theatre in Perth.

The actor, who is currently appearing in the musical HAIR, told followers that his castmate Matthew Manahan was "glassed in the street" during an apparent random attack. Sheridan said his brother was also targeted by the same man as the group left the venue.

"Tonight this kind soul pictured here with me was attacked for no reason, he was glassed in the street," Sheridan wrote.

"Minutes later my beautiful brother was attacked by the same person, just after leaving the theatre with me. I've just got back from the police station in North Bridge."

The three-time Logie winner who described the two victims as "the sweetest people" said he was in shock over the "aggressive" and "fast" attacks.

Paulini, Hugh Sheridan, Matthew Manahan and Prinnie Stevens in costume for the musical HAIR.

"I don't know what will happen for opening night tomorrow, Matt is still in hospital and my understanding is he's still awaiting a cat scan," Sheridan said.

"If my brother wasn't there I would've been completely caught unaware and both Matt and myself would be in hospital".

"I can tell you now, our amazing tribe have rallied around each other and these events only bring us closer together."

The 34-year-old is top billing alongside singer Paulini in the musical's 50th anniversary production which will tour Australian stages until October.