Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hugh Jackman teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal to prank Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty
Hugh Jackman teams up with Jake Gyllenhaal to prank Ryan Reynolds. Picture: Getty
Celebrity

Jackman’s brilliant Reynolds troll

by Staff writers
22nd Dec 2018 10:22 AM

Ryan Reynolds may be known as Hollywood's resident jokester, but this time the Deadpool actor was the butt of the joke.

In the latest instalment of the supremely entertaining Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds "feud", Jackman teamed up with fellow Marvel star Jake Gyllenhaal to put one over his frenemy.

The pair told Reynolds, 42, that a party they were all attending was themed and he should dress accordingly.

Of course it wasn't, leaving an embarrassed Reynolds being the only person who turned up in costume - in an ugly Christmas sweater.

The Deadpool actor shared a picture of himself looking very unenthused in between the highly smug and smiling Jackman and Gyllenhaal.

These fucking assholes said it was a sweater party. 🎄

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

 

Reynolds is known for jokingly trolling The Greatest Showman on social media.

The actor recently tweeted a mock political ad about Jackman, 50, and his latest movie, The Front Runner, in which he portrays one-time presidential candidate Gary Hart.

By Reynolds' reckoning, Jackman "has fooled some people into thinking he deserves an award".

"But before voting begins, some people should consider these facts," the video says, before going on to note that "Hugh Jackman isn't his real name."

 

It's actually "Hugh Michael Jackman," says an in-character Reynolds in the video, as a birth document highlighting the actor's middle name appears on the screen.

"Hugh Michael speaks with a charming accent but he's actually from Milwaukee," he adds, suggesting that Jackman contributed to the nation's unemployment rate by walking "off the job on Wolverine".

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this award season?" Reynolds says.

"Or maybe there's a real foreigner from a bordering country who would really love it. A lot."

At that moment, an image of Reynolds, who was born in Canada, is seen.

 

"I'm not Ryan Reynolds and I approve this message," the video continues.

Jackman then shot back on Twitter with a video of his own.

In the clip, captioned "HIGH ROAD", the Wolverine actor is seen cleaning up dog droppings from atop a photo of Reynolds.

editors picks hugh jackman ryan reynolds

Top Stories

    MUST READ: Best and worst times to travel these holidays

    MUST READ: Best and worst times to travel these holidays

    News ROADS and Maritime Services have released new data pinpointing when the traffic will be at its worst this holiday season along the Pacific Highway.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 10:46 AM
    Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    premium_icon Alleged drug dealing racket exposed in northern NSW

    News Local man, 24, alleged ringleader of major northern NSW drug network

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    Fourth tourist drowns at Moonee Beach

    News A man has drowned at Moonee Beach - the fourth life lost at the location this...

    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Lifeguard's plea to beachgoers following tragic drownings

    Health Coffs lifeguard co-ordinator reflects on Moonee Beach drownings.

    Local Partners