Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Netball

Huge win: Entire season moves to Queensland

by Jo Glover
19th Jul 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The entire Super Netball season will move to Queensland, in a huge win for the Sunshine State.

The season will include up to 60 matches, including finals, which will be played across the state including in Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Cairns and Townsville.

"AFL one day Super Netball the next," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as she made the announcement this afternoon.

It follows the AFL moving teams to Queensland as Victoria struggles with outbreaks of coronavirus.

Victoria today recorded a further 363 new cases of COVID-19 and announced face masks will be made mandatory.

Queensland recorded no new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to this morning.

The state has two active cases remaining.

There have been 1071 total confirmed cases in Queensland and 459,139 tests conducted.

Six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,060 patients have recovered.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks netball

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Junior rugby league stars back in action

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Junior rugby league stars back in action

        News Sporting fields on the Coffs Coast are being brought back to life with the return of junior sports. See the photos here.

        Stay away from forests as hazard reduction goes ahead

        premium_icon Stay away from forests as hazard reduction goes ahead

        News Forest neighbours should take steps to limit their exposure to smoke

        Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        premium_icon Grafton set to host inaugural tennis Super Series

        Tennis New prestige tennis competition makes its way to the Clarence Valley across...

        REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon REVEALED: Top 5 most expensive suburbs on the Coffs Coast

        News New figures show the Coffs Coast property market is staying strong.