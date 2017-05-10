22°
Huge talent on nXt Factor stage

10th May 2017 6:00 AM
STAGE IS SET: Local performers will show us what they're made of.
STAGE IS SET: Local performers will show us what they're made of. Mike Powell

THE 2017 Coffs Harbour Show's nXt Factor stage will be the scene of some serious competition with local high schools showing us what they're made of and competing for a $1000 prize purse.

Three experienced performers will be judging the event, which has been limited to students from 15 years and above.

The stage will be open

all day Saturday and Sunday, except during the grand parade, and will feature

two live bands: the local Gunshy, as well as

a local high school

band and Cassidy-Rae Wilson to keep the

music coming all

weekend.

