Huge price reductions as local store closes.

HAVING only taken out a temporary lease, it was never going to be a long term love affair.

Shoppers have until 5pm Saturday before the doors close for the final time at Bali Gifts in Park Beach Plaza.

Owners Rod and Jodie Clark said they appreciate the support they've enjoyed from locals and they have 40% off everything store wide so "be quick and grab a bargain”.

The 40% discount includes all floor stock from candles and cushions to gift-ware, jewellery, clothing and furniture.

"We've had a good run here at the Plaza but it's time to move on,” Rod said.

"We're relocating the shop to Grafton and will open at Shoppingworld on Tuesday. We're only an hour's drive north and we've just taken delivery of a big container full of new stock that will be unpacked in Grafton.”

Store manager Deb has been busy putting up sale signs. Trevor Veale

Not wanting to transport the stock in their Coffs store to Grafton has prompted the closing down sale.

It's first in best dressed at Bali Gifts located next to IGA supermarket in Park Beach Plaza.

Follow Bali Gifts on Instagram, at baligifts.com.au or Facebook at Bali Gifts Oz.