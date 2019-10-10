Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new Clarinda unit block in Clarinda features a gigantic electrical tower in the backyard. Picture: Valeriu Campan
A new Clarinda unit block in Clarinda features a gigantic electrical tower in the backyard. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Offbeat

Horror as massive electrical tower built in backyard

by Phoebe Loomes
10th Oct 2019 12:49 PM

A NEW unit development in southeast Melbourne has shocked neighbours, as developers have included a high-voltage electrical tower inside of one of the unit's backyards.

The three-unit development on Clarinda Road in Clarinda, Melbourne, contains the partial base of a 50m tall high-voltage cable pylon that sits just metres from the back door of one of the units. Neighbours have called the construction around the tower "dangerous", saying it "buzzes" in wet weather.

The construction of the backyard and its fence around the power tower was approved by the Kingston City Council (KCC), according to The Herald Sun.

Neighbours Narvada and Suttianand Seebaluck, whose home backs onto the still-vacant units, are horrified by the development. They pointed out that children using the backyard would be at risk of climbing the structure, which carries a terrifying 275 volts.

"It looks bad, and the tower is dangerous to live near," said Ms Seebaluck. "We can hear the buzzing whenever it's windy or raining."

Another neighbour, Salma Thani, said there was "no way" residents living in the home could stop children climbing the tower.

"There are lots of houses around here near powerlines, but not that close," Ms Thani said.

"It's obviously very dangerous. There's no way you could stop kids from climbing up onto it."

 

Neighbours are shocked by the unit being built metres from the electrical tower. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Neighbours are shocked by the unit being built metres from the electrical tower. Picture: Valeriu Campan

 

Not subtle. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Not subtle. Picture: Valeriu Campan

 

Council has claimed the builder complied with requirements. Picture: Valeriu Campan
Council has claimed the builder complied with requirements. Picture: Valeriu Campan

According to the report, KCC said the builder "complied with all requirements" relating to the building permit.

The KCC general manager of planning and development, Jonathan Guttmann, further explained the tower, operated by AusNet Services, had met safety requirements.

Mr Guttmann said council sought the community's input and received "no objections".

Council has not revealed the name of the building group behind the construction.

Do you think this backyard is safe? Have your say in the comments below.

More Stories

council electrical tower pylon

Top Stories

    Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    premium_icon Tragic details of highway deaths emerge

    News Coffs-Clarence’s top cop has reflected on recent fatalities, with the road toll just this year soaring to 16.

    • 10th Oct 2019 1:15 PM
    Logging on hold ... for now

    premium_icon Logging on hold ... for now

    News Local logging put on hold

    16 DEAD: Coffs police plead with public after horror year

    premium_icon 16 DEAD: Coffs police plead with public after horror year

    News POLICE are deeply concerned safety messages are falling on deaf ears

    Residents describe the horror of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Residents describe the horror of Rappville fire

    News 'We are all shocked, the speed of the fire was horrendous'