HUGE GALLERY: Greg Inglis Legends Gala Day in Coffs Harbour

GAME ON: Frank Partridge VC Public School in Nambucca Heads v Macksville Public School at the Greg Inglis Legends Gala Day in Coffs Harbour on Thursday. Sam Flanagan

RUGBY LEAGUE: More than 300 footy-loving juniors took over Geoff King Motors Oval on Thursday for the Greg Inglis Legends Gala Day.

Four divisions were in action across multiple fields, with a record 38 teams competing.

Students from Scotts Head through to Maclean and everywhere in between were out slinging the Steeden around in perfect conditions for a bit of fun.

St Patrick's Primary School from Macksville came out on top in the Year 5/6 tackle competition, while Scotts Head showed their class to win the Year 5/6 mixed league tag.

The Year 3/4 mixed league tag champions were the side from Frank Partridge VC Public School in Nambucca Heads, with the school also winning the Year 3/4 tackle.

NRL game development officer for the North Coast Garry Stevenson said it was great to see the youngsters having a blast whilst playing sport.

"The students must be commended on their sportsmanship, participation and inclusiveness to play some great footy,” Stevenson said.

"The NRL development team would like to thank all of the teachers and support staff that attended and helped organise all of these students.

"It was a fantastic day and much credit must go to all the schools for nominating numerous teams in each age division.

"We would also like to congratulate all of the winners but more importantly all the students who participated on the day.”

The Greg Inglis Legends Gala Day is fittingly named after one of the greats of the sport who grew up learning his craft on fields throughout the area as a Bowraville Tigers junior.

Inglis went on to play 32 State of Origin games and represent Australia 39 times.

