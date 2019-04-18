Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Huge fire destroys up to 10 businesses

18th Apr 2019 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AS many as 10 businesses have been destroyed following a huge fire in Brisbane's inner-south this morning.

Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter
Firefighters on the scene following a huge fire at Cooparoo overnight. Picture: Bianca Stone/Twitter

The blaze is believed to have started in one shop on Old Cleveland Rd, at Coorparoo, just after 2am.

Fire services have said a number of businesses were alight when they arrived, with six crews attending to the blaze.

Some of the businesses affected include a bottleshop, cafe, a Dominos pizza shop and a bakery.

Outbound lanes of Old Cleveland Rd have been affected, with emergency services still on the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were reported.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane business coorparoo editors picks fire

Top Stories

    FULL LIST: Where to expect delays on NSW roads this Easter

    premium_icon FULL LIST: Where to expect delays on NSW roads this Easter

    News EASTER is one of the busiest times of the year and RMS is providing expected travel delay times to help motorists plan ahead and improve their journey.

    First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    premium_icon First glimpse of $12m Allied Health Building

    News Facility aims to 'redefine' Coffs as an education destination.

    Clubs left in limbo on their future

    premium_icon Clubs left in limbo on their future

    News COACHES are growing frustrated over a lack of clarity.

    Walkway to memorable whale watching experience

    premium_icon Walkway to memorable whale watching experience

    News The million dollar plan to make Woolgoolga a whale watching mecca