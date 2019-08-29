Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY DAYS: Players at the Bonville Rotary Golf Day last year.
HAPPY DAYS: Players at the Bonville Rotary Golf Day last year.
Sport

Huge day of golf is only one week away

Sam Flanagan
29th Aug 2019 11:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bonville Rotary Charity Golf Day is just over a week away and the field is filling up quickly.

The event has been a staple on the calendar since 2010, with more than $10,000 raised each year for a raft of causes.

Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club member Mike Blewitt said the event is not one to be missed.

"This year we're raising money for Waratah Respite Services in town and also having a raffle for Rotary," Blewitt said.

"To raise more than $100,000 since we first started has been great. We've donated to all aspects of the community; equiment for the hospital, money for the cancer unit, there's just been so many."

Blewitt said you don't need a flash handicap to compete, as the event is one which is played in good spirit.

"It's just a great day, everyone who comes out to it always enjoys themselves.

"The best part is you don't have to be an experienced golfer to play. It's open to everyone."

The Bonville Charity Golf Day is being held on Sunday, September 8.

The format of the day is a four-person ambrose.

Entry is $125 per person or $500 per team.

Prizes will be awarded to all teams who finish in the top 10.

The event is the Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

To book your spot call Bonville Golf Resort on 6653 4544.

Arrive at the Bonville Golf Resort from 10.30am for an 11.30am tee off.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Anti civic space ‘bullies’ warned: don’t come back

    premium_icon Anti civic space ‘bullies’ warned: don’t come back

    News A leading Coffs Coast business leader has slammed the “bullies” promoting the petition against the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

    • 29th Aug 2019 11:27 AM
    Knife-wielding kidnapper sentenced to jail

    premium_icon Knife-wielding kidnapper sentenced to jail

    News Hostage suffered multiple injuries during the harrowing early morning ordeal.

    B-double crash causes delays

    premium_icon B-double crash causes delays

    News A TRUCK has come off the road on the Pacific Highway causing delays and a speed...

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best employee for 2019

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's best employee for 2019

    News The list was lengthy but our readers have spoken