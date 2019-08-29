Huge day of golf is only one week away

HAPPY DAYS: Players at the Bonville Rotary Golf Day last year.

THE Bonville Rotary Charity Golf Day is just over a week away and the field is filling up quickly.

The event has been a staple on the calendar since 2010, with more than $10,000 raised each year for a raft of causes.

Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club member Mike Blewitt said the event is not one to be missed.

"This year we're raising money for Waratah Respite Services in town and also having a raffle for Rotary," Blewitt said.

"To raise more than $100,000 since we first started has been great. We've donated to all aspects of the community; equiment for the hospital, money for the cancer unit, there's just been so many."

Blewitt said you don't need a flash handicap to compete, as the event is one which is played in good spirit.

"It's just a great day, everyone who comes out to it always enjoys themselves.

"The best part is you don't have to be an experienced golfer to play. It's open to everyone."

The Bonville Charity Golf Day is being held on Sunday, September 8.

The format of the day is a four-person ambrose.

Entry is $125 per person or $500 per team.

Prizes will be awarded to all teams who finish in the top 10.

The event is the Coffs Harbour City Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year.

To book your spot call Bonville Golf Resort on 6653 4544.

Arrive at the Bonville Golf Resort from 10.30am for an 11.30am tee off.