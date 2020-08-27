There's a huge catch in PlayStation 5 pre-order process

Sony has surprised everyone by throwing open pre-orders for the next generation console, and that could be a worrying sign.

Sony has surprised everyone by throwing open pre-orders for the next generation console, and that could be a worrying sign.

We don't even know how much the PlayStation 5 will cost yet but Sony has started taking pre-orders for the next-generation console that will compete with the Xbox Series X.

Or rather it's taking reservations for pre-orders, and even then it's being particularly picky with whether or not it will let you eventually order one.

"There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation," a message on the company's website reads.

While it's good news for some, it might be worse news for everyone else.

RELATED: First taste of new Xbox experience

RELATED: Gamer drives 5000km to kill rival

It also notes: "Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast."

If you want a chance to pre-order the new console, you have to input your PlayStation Online ID.

PlayStation will then determine how loyal a customer you are to decide whether or not you can buy its new console before everyone else.

"Our selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities," the company's guidelines about the pre-order reservation read.

RELATED: Icon's new threat to gaming consoles

RELATED: World reacts to new PS5 console

Even if PlayStation decides you're worthy of owning its new console, you will have to ship it to a US-based address then use a parcel-forwarding service like Australia Post's ShopMate to get it to Australia, where you'll need a new power cable and maybe even a voltage converter to plug it into the wall.

But if you look past all that, and you manage to get an invite, PlayStation will let your order one of either the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition (no disc drive) console, and a maximum of two DualSense controllers, charging stations for same, 3D wireless headsets, media remotes and HD cameras.

While there are a few large and obvious problems with this pre-order process, it hasn't stopped eager gamers clamouring to go into the running anyway.

Alright I went ahead and registered to Pre-Order the PS5 that doesn't have a price or release date yet. Sony is just seeing how far we'll go at this point. — Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) August 27, 2020

While the pre-order is good news for loyal PlayStation gamers in the US, as theorised by the last poster above, it could be a worrying sign for everyone else.

The next-generation gaming consoles were thought to be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but both Sony and Microsoft remained adamant the consoles will release this year.

Selective pre-orders like this one could give PlayStation a chance to honour that promise without revealing just how few consoles they've been able to produce in the lead-up to launch.

We still have no idea how much it will cost but if they can make enough of the things the next-gen consoles should go on sale sometime in November.

Originally published as Huge catch in PS5 pre-order

Still ain’t get my PS5 pre-order email.



PAIN. pic.twitter.com/kXe11oGMyF — King J 🤴🏿 (@JMaine518) August 26, 2020

I can't believe I signed up for the chance to pre-order a PS5, knowing I won't have a ton to play on it. pic.twitter.com/gvIaQ7qMJo — M.H. Williams (@AutomaticZen) August 27, 2020