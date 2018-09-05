Sign Peter Dutton won’t be able to ignore

A copy image acquired Sunday, 24 June 2018 shows a family portrait of Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children, from Biloela in Queensland, who lost a bid to stop their deportation at the Federal Circuit Court on Thursday, but the family has 21 days to appeal the ruling. (AAP Image/Ellen Smith) NO ARCHIVING

A copy image acquired Sunday, 24 June 2018 shows a family portrait of Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children, from Biloela in Queensland, who lost a bid to stop their deportation at the Federal Circuit Court on Thursday, but the family has 21 days to appeal the ruling. (AAP Image/Ellen Smith) NO ARCHIVING

A 3M-wide wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard is situated near Peter Dutton's electorate office.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership.

Nadesalingam and Priya, both Tamils, came to Australia separately by boat in 2012 and 2013 following Sri Lanka's civil war.

The couple, who have two young children, settled in Biloela on a bridging visa that has since expired.

The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

The billboard was paid for by a crowd-funding campaign.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.