Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Soccer

Mooy set to return for PL first

29th Jan 2019 11:36 AM

SOCCEROOS midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to return to contention for new Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert's first game in charge against Everton.

Mooy has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since early December, meaning he missed Australia's recent Asian Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage at the hands of UAE on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Socceroos playmaker starts for the EPL clash but Siewert said on the official Huddersfield twitter feed: "I don't want to give the details of my line-up away before the Everton game, but AaronMooy is close to a return.

"It's been great to have him on the pitch with us."

Mooy's midfield partner Philip Billing is hoping to return to full training this week after missing the home defeat to Manchester City, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are also still out.

More Stories

aaron mooy epl football huddersfield premier league soccer socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    premium_icon Drivers caught out by red light cameras

    News RED light cameras have been busy on the Coffs Coast since their installation over five months ago with a staggering amount issued in fines.

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    premium_icon 'Aussie hero': Teenage girl saves young boy from rip

    News LOCAL family hoping to identify girl who saved boy's life on Oz Day.

    Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    premium_icon Disgraceful death of disabled pensioner

    News Body so decomposed the Coroner could not determine cause of death

    1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    premium_icon 1 in 3 Aussies targeted by trolls as attacks enter real life

    Opinion Enabling a troll results in abuse and violence - it's time to stop