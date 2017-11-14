HSC student in tri clean sweep

COFFS Harbour Tri Club members are certainly making use of the new foreshore's boardwalk.

The club had 101 competitors race in nice cool conditions in another fantastic turnout for the annual Faircloth and Reynolds sponsors race day.

In a personal best time of 59.10 it was 17-year-old Isaiah Koopmans who made it three wins from three starts.

The time from Koopmans is even more impressive when you consider he's currently spending the majority of his time studying for his HSC exams.

Matt Greenway impressed to finish second while Manuel Francisco Gomez Pazos grabbed third.

For the girls, Mel Sylvester's incredible bike strength saw her on the top step for the third time, just in front of Shannon O'Hara, with Rachel Cleary running strongly for third.

Others to impress on the day were Richard Hudson, Kristie Hildebrand, Kathryn Gibney, Joe Kane, Elle Luhr, Jen Williams, Caron Mackie, Nigel Cotsell and Charles Stockton.

In the sponsors team race, Team Bob Wallis Cycles were the winners just in front of Coffs Coast Health Club and Team Artisti impressing with a well-run third.

Jyii Mann dominated the short course, finishing in front of Bailey Offord and Col Williams.

The day was littered with a host of first-timers for the club's novice event, the "try a tri”. Well done to those that participated.