HSC 2020: Coffs Coast's high achievers revealed

IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Coffs Coast of their HSC results and ATAR's

We've collated together all the best results from across the Coffs Coast region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Coffs Coast Students AllRounders (who achieved Band 6 in at least 10 units)

Coffs Harbour Senior College - Benjamin Broekman

Coffs Student Who Achieved Top Rank in state in Subjects

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School

Samala Grace Roberts: 2 - Indonesian Beginners

Matilda Taylor O'Brien: 5 - Indonesian Beginners

Coffs Harbour Senior College

Catherine Lagettie: 9 - Studies of Religion I

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School

Faith Spriggs: 7 - Music 1

St John Paul College

Emily Mitchell: 5 - Modern History

Woolgoolga High School

Sophy Simson: 6 - Textiles and Design

Coffs Coast Students Who Achieved Band Six

Bishop Druitt College

Anthony Abela: Industrial Technology

Christian Albina: Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Frederick Alderman: Industrial Technology

Cassandra Judith Jean Bamford: Textiles and Design

Mia Nicole Benson: Japanese Continuers

Edward Isaac Berger: French Continuers

Ebony Anne Casagrande: English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Visual Arts

Stephen Theodore Chang: English Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Meg Denman: Drama, Society and Culture

Sarah Anne Fahey: Textiles and Design

Lucy Pearl Garner: Business Studies, Society and Culture

Madeline Kate Howard: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced

Jennifer Rose Kramer: Textiles and Design

Freya Marika Lamont: Textiles and Design

Imogen Georgia Leary: Italian Beginners

Angus Longworth-Browne: Mathematics Extension 2, Physics, Software Design and Development

Mitchell Roy Maloney: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced

Alli Martin: Music 1

Emily Meacham: Biology, Mathematics Extension 2

Tom O'Dell: Mathematics Advanced, Software Design and Development

Megan Lisa Ussher: Mathematics Advanced, Physics, French Continuers, Italian Beginners

Isabelle Faye Watson: Community and Family Studies

Samuel Wilson: Physics

Jessie Woodward: Mathematics Extension 1, Japanese Continuers

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School

Petrus Johannes Becker: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Advanced, Physics

Hudson Scott Bremner: Mathematics Advanced

Alicia Lorraine Cameron: Drama

Christiaan Du Plooy: Mathematics Standard 2

Sarah Lisebeth Fox: Mathematics Advanced

Charlotte Jane Hopewell: Food Technology

Matilda Taylor O'Brien: Indonesian Beginners

Daniel Joseph Petersen: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Indonesian Continuers

Amelia Ruby Ray: Indonesian Beginners

Samala Grace Roberts: Indonesian Beginners

Toby Stephens Ryan: Mathematics Advanced

Coffs Harbour High School

Annelies Bleechmore: Visual Arts

Khanh Linh Do: Mathematics Extension 1

Coffs Harbour Senior College

Leah Bell: Music 2, Music Extension

Sean Bowers: Business Studies

Benjamin Broekman: Chemistry, Engineering Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Celeste Campbell: Society and Culture

Emily Clarke: Entertainment Industry Examination

Tenielle Corcoran: Legal Studies

Aitong Crerar: Industrial Technology

Fiona Dun Mosquera: Music 1

Thomas Fergusson: Chemistry, Physics

Jake Franklin: Entertainment Industry Examination

Jesse Garad: Industrial Technology

Ashleigh Geddes: Biology, English Advanced, Mathematics Advanced, Software Design and Development

William Geddes: Ancient History

Mallee Goldrick: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Harry Hazell Pickering: Engineering Studies

Jessica Henderson: Ancient History, English Extension 2

Jonah Horan: Music 1

Henry Jacups: English Extension 1, History Extension, Music 1

Aliza Jones: Society and Culture, Visual Arts

Oscar Krug: Music 1

Catherine Lagettie: Ancient History, Studies of Religion I

Brielle McAlister: Music 1, Entertainment Industry Examination

Jyelei McKell: Music 1

Harry McMillan: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Amy McRae: Biology, Mathematics Extension 1

Joshua Merchant: Music Extension

Lily Newman: English Extension 2

Harry Peterson: Music 1

Lil Potter: English Extension 1, Modern History, History Extension

Sarah Rogl: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, German Continuers

Taylor Slattery: Ancient History

Bridget Switzer: Society and Culture

Danny Talke: English Extension 1

Miranda Thomas: English Advanced, Music 2, Music Extension

Kadie Vignes: Hospitality Examination

Macksville High School

Ruby Peachman: Community and Family Studies

Annalise Robertson: Modern History

Saule Stasionis: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Nambucca Heads High School

Rohan Duguid: Music 1

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School

Kirby Cue: Mathematics Advanced

Brooke Desmond: Music 1

Mahlen Ridley: Mathematics Advanced

Faith Spriggs: Music 1

St John Paul College

Lara Baker: Studies of Religion I

Ailish Barry: Studies of Religion I

Keegan Ford: Engineering Studies, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Alyssa Golding: Studies of Religion I

Maya Hallawell: Visual Arts

Amy Hancock: Drama, Music 1

Molly Horseman: Drama

Joseph Hyde: Modern History

Emily Mitchell: Business Studies, English Advanced, English Extension 1, Modern History, History Extension

Benjamin Niethe: Mathematics Extension 1

Sophie Redman: Visual Arts

Jaida Smith: Hospitality Examination

Mae White: Studies of Religion I

Olivia Wilson: English Extension 2, Legal Studies, Modern History

Aiden Young: Mathematics Standard 2

Woolgoolga High School

Kiana Dosanjh: Textiles and Design

Tahshi Gatti: Community and Family Studies

Sheldon Koopmans: Industrial Technology

Taryn McCarthy: Biology, Visual Arts

Sophy Simson: Information Processes and Technology, Mathematics Standard 2, Textiles and Design

Sangamdeep Singh: Textiles and Design