HSC 2019: The Coffs Coast’s high achievers revealed

IT’S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.

Yesterday, starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Coff Coast of their HSC results, and today they will receive their ATARs.

We’ve collated together all the best results from across the Coffs Coast region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.

Take a look at the full list here:

* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.

These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.

Coffs Coast Student AllRounders

Bishop Druitt College

Dheeraj Adusumalli

Coffs Harbour Senior College

Tallulah Stephen

Angus Tedeschi

Coffs Coast Students Who Achieved Top Rank in Subjects

Bishop Druitt College

Lilli Rose Mosco-Klipin: 1 - Textiles and Design

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School

Biak Nei Zing: 4 - Indonesian Beginners

Coffs Harbour Senior College

Jonas Weinrabe: 4 - Information and Digital Technology Examination

Ashlen Farrelly: 5 - Information and Digital Technology Examination

Macksville High School

Matiese Layla Trisley: 5 - Community and Family Studies

Astrid Elyse Smith: 11 - Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Woolgoolga High School

Erin Dalton: 8 - Textiles and Design

Coffs Student Who Achieved Band Six

Bishop Druitt College

Dheeraj Adusumalli: Ancient History, Biology, Chemistry, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1

Manahil Afraz: Drama

Caleb Darren Casagrande: English Extension 2

Keanu Dion Chapman: Visual Arts

Imogen Margaret Cratchley: English Advanced, English Extension 1, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Textiles and Design

Nicholas Charles de Waal: English Extension 2, History Extension

Abbi Nell Gaddes: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Olivia Gerrard: English Advanced, Society and Culture, German Continuers

Laura Glynn Harrington: Drama

Angus Longworth-Browne: Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

James Michael Lowe: Business Studies, Mathematics

Brooke Elizabeth Maloney: Mathematics Standard 2, Italian Beginners

Emily Meacham: Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Lilli Rose Mosco-Klipin: Textiles and Design

April Thao Thanh Nguyen: English Advanced, English Extension 1

Jana Shelly Rothacker: Textiles and Design

Joel David Ruttiman: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Emma Millie Serisier: Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1, Science Extension

Luke Walker: Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1

Cameron Harry Williams: Mathematics Standard 2, History Extension, French Continuers

Ebony Helen Young: French Continuers, French Extension

Coffs Harbour Christian Community School

Harrison Terry Allen: Drama, Music 1

Paris Millie Briggs: Mathematics, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education, Visual Arts

Alison Johanna Carey: Music 1

Josephine Esther Eather: Music 1

Zachary Kristian Enevoldson: Industrial Technology

Paris Kennedy Hicks: Music 1

Archie Luc MacDonald: Industrial Technology

Jacob Daniel McCarthy: Drama

Biak Nei Zing: Indonesian Beginners

Tayla Jade Rankine: Drama, Visual Arts

Medinella Iva Sauliga: Mathematics

Vikramdeep Singh Sidhu: Industrial Technology

Alex Glenn Ward: Industrial Technology

Coffs Harbour High School

Luke Austin: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Lucas Navarrete: Music 1

Phoebe Sloan: Mathematics Standard 2, Hospitality Examination

Coffs Harbour Senior College

Ella Bellman: Dance

Sunita Burbridge: Music 1

Ella Burgun: Music 1

Zoe Campbell: Biology, English Extension 1

Emma Chidgey: History Extension

Bradley Chong: Biology, Mathematics

Luke Condliffe: Music 1

Angus Croak: Chemistry, Physics

Demian Eberding: Engineering Studies, Mathematics

Ashlen Farrelly: Information and Digital Technology Examination

William Geddes: Mathematics

Indigho Gray: Ancient History, English Advanced, Modern History, History Extension, Studies of Religion II

Ella Hollinsworth: Music 1

Kiahni Huthnance-Arai: Ancient History

Gemma McAulay: Music 1

Maya McClory: Music 1

Erin Phinn: Design and Technology

Michael Podbury: English Extension 2

Roseleigh Priest: English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Mathematics Standard 2, Studies of Religion II

Matthew Richardson: Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1, Physics

Charli Semple: Drama

Elizabeth Sorensen: Ancient History

Kira Staheyeff: Entertainment Industry Examination

Tallulah Stephen: Ancient History, English Advanced, English Extension 1, English Extension 2, Modern History, History Extension, French Continuers

Patrick Steward: Biology, Mathematics

Jonah Summersell: Mathematics

Oscar Sutton: Music 1

Angus Tedeschi: Biology, Drama, English Advanced, Investigating Science, Mathematics, Studies of Religion I

Dylan Vorreiter: Drama

Jonas Weinrabe: Mathematics Standard 2, Information and Digital Technology Examination

Caitlin Zugajev: Ancient History, Studies of Religion I

Macksville High School

Cassandra Jo Ferris: Hospitality Examination

Astrid Elyse Smith: Ancient History, English Advanced, Food Technology, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Matiese Layla Trisley: Community and Family Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Nambucca Heads High School

Kawana Crowe: Music 1

Lily Dedman: Mathematics Standard 2, Visual Arts

Elly Gooch: Visual Arts

Tiarna Halloran: Mathematics Standard 2

Nambucca Valley Christian Community School

Isabella Shepherd: Biology, Mathematics Standard 2

Jonah Spriggs: Mathematics, Music 2, Music Extension

St John Paul College

Joseph Barker: Physics

Ciara Barry: Legal Studies

Darcy Dalton: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Jacob de Dassel: Industrial Technology

Yasmin Fitzgerald: Music 1

Lachlan Golding: Biology, Mathematics, Mathematics Extension 1, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Maya Hallawell: Studies of Religion I

Timothy Harrison: Music 1

Sarah Hartsuyker: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education

Paulini Kaidrokia: Studies of Religion I

Emily Mitchell: Studies of Religion I

Camilla Muller: Italian Continuers

James Munro: Mathematics Standard 2

Benjamin Niethe: Studies of Religion I

Oscar O’Reilly: Legal Studies

Benjamin Schultz: Legal Studies

Jaida Smith: Studies of Religion I

Brock Symons: Physics

Olivia Wilson: Studies of Religion I

Woolgoolga High School

Erin Dalton: Textiles and Design

Kaleb Darbin: Mathematics

Komalpreet Kaur: Textiles and Design

Alexandra Rook: Textiles and Design

Harlin Sidhu: Textiles and Design