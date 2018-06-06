$500,000 search for our most tech savvy kids

HOW do we teach school children the skills they need for jobs that don't even exist yet?

It's a conundrum that parents and teachers across Australia face every day.

We know that manufacturing - and basically any manual labour jobs that can be automated - are going in their droves.

Study after study show that creativity and problem solving abilities will be far more important for young people than many of the things that they might learn at school or university.

The Foundation For Young Australian's Work Smart Skills report states: "By 2030, automation, globalisation and flexibility will change what we do in every job. We urgently need to prepare young people with the work smart skills they will need most."

One of the biggest challenges, of course, is to get more students into maths, science, computing and technology.

By all accounts, Australia is lagging behind the rest of the world.

But there are some promising exceptions.

Big companies like Apple, Microsoft and HP are doing their bit by encouraging kids to learn coding and the like.

HP's Code Camp is a good example.

The skills garnered include collaboration, problem solving, project management, analysis, pitching, storytelling and critical thinking skills.

Another important initiative is HP's $500,000 Kids Fund.

As part of the program, all primary and secondary schools across Australia are asked to submit a video for their chance to receive one of fifty $10,000 technology grants.

The money can go towards purchasing new technology for students; enhancing teaching and learning; and helping students better prepare for jobs of the future.

Each school that submits an application receives six months of complimentary access to Code Camp.

The first round of recipients has been announced with the below list of schools amongst the winners.

A second round of applications is currently open, with schools across the country able to submit a video until June 18, 2018.



Winning schools - round one

QLD

Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, Longreach

Redlynch State College, Redlynch



NSW

Hundington Public School, Wauchope

Canterbury Public School, NSW

St Joseph's Public School, Belmore

Dunlea Centre, Australia's Original Boys' Town, Engadine

VIC

Avenue Neighbourhood House, Blackburn

Swan Hill Specialist School, Swan Hill



In the first round of the HP Kids Fund program, HP Australia received over 200 applications.

According to McKinsey, by 2030, 8-9% of the workforce will be in occupations that don't currently exist.

McKinsey believes that the future of work will evolve in two stages; the gig economy, which has seen the rise of platforms such as Uber and Airbnb, and the machine economy, which will see AI and robotics drive disruption.



"At HP we firmly believe that every Aussie kid deserves equal opportunity when it comes to their education," said Rachael Williams, Manager, Education and Government, HP South Pacific.

"The future will be shaped by technology, and it's critical that all students receive a solid foundation in digital literacy. These are skills they will use throughout their life."



Entries for the second round of the HP Kids Fund program are open now and close on June 18, 2018.

To apply, participants are required to create a short video (max. 60 seconds) that demonstrates how receiving an HP Kids Fund grant could help their school become more innovative and help students achieve better STEM learning outcomes.



Winners will be announced on 16 July 2018.

To apply, or for further information regarding HP Kids Fund, please visit: https://kidsfund.thehphub.com/.