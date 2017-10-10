How's this for a view?

25°
Melissa Martin
THIS is the vista a select few Coffs Coast residents will soon wake up to.

It's the view from the top floor of the 12-storey Seashells apartments at Park Beach. The final slab for the penthouse level was poured this week, providing a true indication of just how spectacular living here will be.

"The view is even better than we thought it would be," general manager of Seashells developer the Bachrach Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley, said.

"We did some drone shots before construction, but seeing it complete, it's better than we imagined; there's views from Macauleys Headland down to the harbour and Muttonbird Island and then across the city to the Great Dividing Range.

A landmark development for the Coffs Coast, Seashells features 44 apartments, including one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, four penthouses and two double-storey "skyhomes".

Mr Gooley said Seashells has been a project three years in the making and work was progressing ahead of schedule, with construction on track to be complete in April 2018

Marketing agent and Nolan Partners principal Scott Nolan said the development had won locals over.

"There are only nine apartments left out of the 44 available."

Mr Nolan said that with studios up to penthouses and skyhomes available to purchase off the plan, Seashells had appealed to a wide cross section of buyers and budgets. "Everyone from first home buyers, young professionals, investors, empty nesters and retirees have bought in the building, and a lot of them are local."

Seashells features 17 different floor plans, which Mr Nolan said had proved a selling point for buyers, as is the third level purpose built lifestyle floor which includes a pool, steam room and barbecue area, situated well away from the street-scape.

"The developers didn't go in with a 'build it and they will come' attitude; they consulted local builders, designers and real estate agents and listened to what the market wanted and designed a building with the features local buyers wanted," Mr Nolan said.

Mr Gooley said this week's milestone of the final slab is a defining moment.

"It's very exciting when all of the plans start coming together."

