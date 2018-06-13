How your salary compares to your colleagues

The only industries to have seen a decline in wages are hospitality, which is down seven per cent, and consultancy, which has decreased by three per cent. Picture: iStock

ADVERTISED salaries have hit record highs for 2018 - but many workers are still "grossly underpaid", an expert has claimed.

According to new research from job site Adzuna, average advertised salaries have increased eight per cent year-on-year to reach a high of $94,180.

Wage increases have occurred across most industries, with many achieving double-digit growth.

The only sectors to have seen a decline in wages are hospitality, which is down seven per cent, and consultancy, which has decreased by three per cent, while salaries within the accounting and finance industries have remained flat.

But despite the good news, Adzuna CEO Raife Watson said it was up to employees to land a pay rise.

"RBA chief Philip Lowe has been campaigning for a minimum 3.5 per cent pay rise for Australian workers to stay ahead of inflation," he said.

"Then a recent report by Hays revealed under two-thirds of employers plan to give employees pay-rises above two per cent.

"This tells me that the onus is on the worker to demand a pay increase in 2018."

Mr Watson said many workers were probably "grossly underpaid" at the moment.

"Our salary figures suggest that there is plenty of slack across most industries in Australia to justify giving workers hefty pay-rises," he said.

"I implore all workers to do their homework. If you have worked in a job for a few years now, you might have the blinkers on about where salaries are currently at in your industry.

"There is a chance you are grossly underpaid. Jump online, speak to colleagues, do your research, then call that meeting and ask for more money."

He said it was the perfect time to either push for a pay increase - or leave.

"Workers are in a unique position. We have experienced exceptional jobs growth in Australia over the past year," he said.

"If you're being underpaid and the company you are working for won't come to the table in pay negotiations, it might be time to start looking for a new job."

Advertised average salaries by job sector

Picture: Adzuna.com.au

Jobs in the education sector recorded the highest growth at 18 per cent, bringing the average advertised salary to $85,042.

Roles in PR, advertising and marketing rose by 16 per cent to $89,079, while the logistics and retail industries both saw wages rise by 13 per cent.

IT salaries jumped by 10 per cent compared to an eight per cent hike in social work wages, and engineering and manufacturing both increased by seven per cent.

Customer service salaries rose by six per cent, trade and construction wages grew by four per cent and jobs in energy, gas and oil experienced a three per cent jump to an average of $117,575.

Meanwhile, the sales, healthcare and scientific and quality assurance industries all saw a two per cent salary growth over a 12 month period.