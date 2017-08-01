20°
Community

How your council rates are set to change

1st Aug 2017 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCAL ratepayers can now have their rates bills sent directly to their email accounts.

Ratepayers will be receiving their latest rates notice in the post over the next few days.

This notice will include a new 'e-notice' code and information on how to register to get your future bills sent directly to your email inbox.

Through the web portal you will also be able to change your email details, retrieve forgotten passwords, view and reprint notices.

The same system will be available for your next water accounts too.

When you receive your next water account, which will also contain a unique 'e-notice' code, you will be able to login to the new web portal to add this account to your email service.

Customers can still use the current online payment service to pay both their rates and water bills.

Using email is quicker, cheaper and greener, allowing Council to help save the environment and public money at the same time.

People who do not register for email delivery will continue to receive their rates and water notices through the post.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour city council notices rates

Looking back: Coffs Coast - Headlines throughout History

Looking back: Coffs Coast - Headlines throughout History

What was making news on the Coffs Coast in the early 1980s.

The most unexpected gold medal in history

RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME: Steven Bradbury will speak in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, August 8.

Steve Bradbury to speak in Coffs Harbour next week.

Department cuts will see wild dog packs run rampant

A trapped wild dog.

After a wild dog attack in Coffs last month comes this warning

Are you really an organ donor? Be sure to check

LIFE RIDE: Federal Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, has urged people to check their organ donation registration.

If you are already an organ donor you might want to re-check

Local Partners

The Cheesemaking Workshop the toast of local business

CHEESE is not only a favourite for you and I, but the judges too of this year's Sunny's Business Awards.

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Trawler owner Paul Williams has concerns about the implications of the discover of white spot virus in prawns in Moreton Bay will mean for the industry and hopes that the news does not tarnish the brand of the Mooloolaba king prawn, which he says has not been contaminated so far and is fine to eat.

Use of prawns for humans as bait major problem

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

WOOD'S GOOD: Chris Hanson, president of the Glenreagh Timber Festival is getting ready another big day this Saturday.

More than 3000 expected for annual family day

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

THE Aussie designer behind label Bec and Bridge has defended a daring sheer design, after it was modelled by Kendall Jenner yesterday. WARNING: Nudity.

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Oud virtuoso to perform in Bellingen

Aussie-Egyptian oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros, a three-time ARIA Award winner, pictured here recording at Abbey Road Studios, will perform in Bellingen.

Three-time ARIA award winner to play in Bellingen

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Absolute prime location...

61 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Whether you love the horse racing or not, this well presented home is ideal for anyone, situated on 904m2 in a prime location. It's been in the hands of one...

Better Than the Big 4 - Rental Yield of 6.4%!!!

4/27 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 2 $239,000

Offering very healthy returns, this unit has a current lease in place with tenants that would like to stay on and is perfectly positioned within walking distance...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

&quot;Sawtell Cracker!&quot;

16 Cunningham Cres, Sawtell 2452

House 3 2 2 Expressions Of...

This home represents a great opportunity to further capitalise on a fantastic location with water views and a solid building footprint. Relax and enjoy the...

Everywhere You Sit You Have Stunning Ocean And Island Views

16A Elouera Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 3 1 $1,875,000

This Sapphire Beachfront home offers the ultimate coastal lifestyle with breath taking ocean and island views plus your very own private rain forest walk to the...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

This Ultimate Beachfront Penthouse Must Go!

36/111 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Auction On Site...

Gazing out towards the ocean expanse to the east and the dramatic mountain ranges to the west, this spellbinding penthouse-style residence in the c.2013 'Platinum...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $669,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter