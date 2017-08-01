How your council rates are set to change

LOCAL ratepayers can now have their rates bills sent directly to their email accounts.

Ratepayers will be receiving their latest rates notice in the post over the next few days.

This notice will include a new 'e-notice' code and information on how to register to get your future bills sent directly to your email inbox.

Through the web portal you will also be able to change your email details, retrieve forgotten passwords, view and reprint notices.

The same system will be available for your next water accounts too.

When you receive your next water account, which will also contain a unique 'e-notice' code, you will be able to login to the new web portal to add this account to your email service.

Customers can still use the current online payment service to pay both their rates and water bills.

Using email is quicker, cheaper and greener, allowing Council to help save the environment and public money at the same time.

People who do not register for email delivery will continue to receive their rates and water notices through the post.